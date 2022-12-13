We Founder Circle (WFC), an early-stage start-up investment platform, has said the platform is looking at investing in 200 start-ups in 2023.

“Part of the 200 start-ups will be funded directly by us and the remaining through the investor network that we have developed. Of the targeted 200 start-ups, we will invest in at least 8 start-ups in Telangana in 2023,” Neeraj Tyagi, Co-Founder of We Founder Circle, has said. “We have so far invested in 72 start-ups, including in 25 start-ups with women founders,” he added.

He said the platform enabled investments to the tune of $12 million in 33 start-ups in 2021. The platform now has a network of 6,500 investors from different parts of the country.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of TiE Global Summit here on Tuesday, he said the platform is building a networking of investors.

He said the platform was tapping into a hitherto untapped potential in tier-II and tier-III cities. “Besides roping in investors from tier-I cities, we are organising events in smaller towns like Kota to educate the investors about a new asset class,” Gaurav VK Singhvi, Co-Founder of We Founder Circle, said.

“We are partnering with local start-up ecosystems like T-Hub to make the platform in democratising early-stage start-up investments,” he said.

“We believe local ecosystems play a significant role in building the start-up ecosystem of a region and we plan to create more of such partnerships,” he said.

