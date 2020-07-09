Whirlpool India appoints new CFO

Whirlpool of India on Thursday said the company’s board has accepted the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer Yatin Malhotra effective August 31. In a BSE filing, the consumer durables company also informed about the appointment of a new CFO.

“The board of directors at its meeting held today accepted the resignation of Yatin Malhotra from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company effective August 31,” it said.

“It is further informed that, pursuant to provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the board also approved the appointment of Aditya Jain as Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from September 1,” the BSE filing added.