IndiGo will develop long haul networks from multiple hubs in India leveraging its strong domestic network, chief executive officer Pieter Elbers said today.

Last week the airline announced a firm order for 30 Airbus A350 aircraft that will be delivered from 2027. It has purchase rights to acquire another 70 planes of the type.

IndiGo is yet to decide seat configuration for the Airbus A350 planes. Elbers said all options are open with regard to offering a full-service product on the aircraft. " Our business model is evolving as per needs of customers," he said.

Natural step

Elbers said ordering wide body Airbus planes which can fly nonstop to Europe or the US is a natural step for the airline in the backdrop of economic growth and travel demand in India.

While the airline uses two wet leased Boeing 777 aircraft, it's fleet largely comprises single aisle Airbus A320 family aircraft. From 2025 IndiGo will receive Airbus A321XLR aircraft.

"We have expanded our international network to Southeast Asia and Central Asia. With the A321XLRs we will expand it further," Elbers said.

A350 aircraft

The A350 aircraft will provide us opportunities to develop networks from different parts of the country and the airline will continue to work together with airports towards the goal, Elbers said. Cost leadership and competitive product will remain a focus, he said.

Currently capacity and revenue share of Indian carriers in long haul markets is low and the airline hopes its strategy will enable India to effectively compete with global hubs.

At present IndiGo has around 350 plus aircraft in its fleet. By 2030 the airline's fleet would comprise of 550-600 Airbus A320 type aircraft. While 27 per cent of its capacity is deployed on international routes at present this would increase to over 30 per cent with introduction of longer-range aircraft.