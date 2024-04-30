Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. profit after tax dipped by 6.6 per cent to ₹154 crore in the March quarter against ₹165 crore reported during the same quarter last year. The company said that the decline is due to an additional tax liability of about ₹36 crore (including interest).

The company reported a 32 per cent decline in profit with ₹228 crore registered in the December quarter.

Revenue growth

Revenue from operations grew by 13.4 per cent to ₹1,002 crore in March against ₹883 crore reported during the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations dipped by 11.56 per cent to ₹1,133 crore reported in the December quarter.

The company reported sales of ₹998 crore, up 13 per cent versus a year ago driven by a robust portfolio and premiumisation.

“We delivered strong top-line growth despite a challenging operating environment, driven by superior products that are delighting and serving consumers’ evolving needs. We remain committed to our integrated growth strategy of a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority —across product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value — productivity, constructive disruption and an agile and accountable organisation. We are confident that these strategies will help us navigate the mid-term and deliver balanced growth and value creation,” said LV Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, P&G Hygiene and Health Care Ltd.