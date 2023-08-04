Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, a global FMCG company, opened its new research and innovation centre in Bengaluru to focus on developing new and innovative food products, starting with the snacks category, to enhance its overall food product portfolio.

The company made its foray into the food business in 2022 and since then has made planned acquisitions with Nirapara and Brahmins, in the spice and ready-to-eat categories, aiming to solidify its position in its core markets down south.

Wipro plans to grow organically with its own food brand in the works, and keeping that in mind, the R&D facility aims to accelerate innovation and product development for the food business, the company said in a release.

“With ever-changing consumer preferences and an increasingly competitive market landscape, investing in research and innovation is paramount for us as we step into the competitive food business. The establishment of this centre reaffirms our dedication to delivering high-quality and innovative food products to consumers across our markets,” said Vineet Agrawal, CEO of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and MD, Wipro Enterprises.

The firm’s innovation centre comprises its own sensory lab, research centre, kitchen, and a team of food scientists, researchers, chefs, and experts.

Collaboration

Additionally, the centre will collaborate with local universities, research institutions, and technology partners to leverage the latest advancements in the food industry and incorporate sustainable and environmentally responsible practises into product development. “We envision this centre to become a hub for collaborative ideation, where the consumer is at the centre of developing tasty products. The integrated research facility, includes a sensory unit, a kitchen, and a high-end analytics lab—all under one roof,” said Anil Chugh, President, Foods Business.

