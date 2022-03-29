Wipro Consumer Care–Ventures invests in Singapore-based VC fund 

Wipro Consumer Care–Ventures, the venture funding arm of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting has announced its investment in DSG Consumer Partners IV, a Singapore-based VC Fund.

Since its inception in 2012, DSG is focused on Asian consumer segment with investments in South-east Asia as well as India. Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures fund was setup in 2019, to invest in startups specifically in India and South-east Asia.

So far, it has invested in seven companies in India including Happily Unmarried, MyGlamm, LetsShave, OneLife Nutraceuticals, PowerGummies, Soulflower and T.A.C.-The Ayurveda Co.

First overseas investment

Vineet Agrawal, CEO, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, said, “This is our first overseas investment from Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures. This is also the first time we are investing in a fund as Limited Partners (LP). Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting has a strong presence in South-east Asia, and we would be able to support startups in the region.”

Adding to this, Sumit Keshan, Managing Partner, Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures said, “We are excited to announce two investments this week. DSG Consumer Partners is a well-established fund with large number of marquee investments. TAC – The Ayurveda Company is a promising startup in the Ayurveda segment with niche offerings for consumers. We see exciting and promising times ahead in FMCG space with several innovations and unique business models emerging among startups. In addition to investments, we support these startups by sharing our deep operational knowledge and experience in scaling businesses.”

Wipro Consumer Care’s business includes personal wash products, toiletries, facial care products, wellness products, home care products, electrical wire devices, Domestic and Commercial Lighting and seating solutions. It has a brand presence across segments in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.