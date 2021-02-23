Companies

Wipro GE Healthcare to invest ₹100 crore under PLI scheme

K V Kurmanath Hyderabad | Updated on February 23, 2021 Published on February 23, 2021

Proposes to manufacture CT scan units, Cath Labs, ventilators, among others   -  Altayb

Wipro GE Healthcare will be investing about ₹100 crore under the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme announced by the Union government recently.

“We submitted the application and Wipro has been selected for the scheme. We are investing a little over ₹100 crore on this plant,” Shravan Subramanyam, President and Chief Executive Officer of GE Healthcare (India and South Asia), has said. The firm proposes to manufacture CT scan units, Cath Labs, ultra sonography, ventilators and patient monitors at the new units.

Addressing the session on ‘Medical Technologies – The next big opportunity for India’ at the BioAsia-2021 on Tuesday, he said the country needed to take advantage of the start-up ecosystem.

medical and surgical equipment
