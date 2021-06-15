Wipro partners with German-based FEV

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Wipro Ltd., on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Aachen, Germany headquartered FEV-- a global engineering provider, to jointly develop and market solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV).
A press statement from the company said the two organisations have jointly set up an innovation lab, which will develop automotive use cases, engineer scalable software, electrical/electronic architecture and develop system features.
With cloud and connectivity platforms becoming a part of every new automobile, the industrialisation of SDV through this Innovation Lab will enable new and improved experiences for every driver and passenger, siad the statement.
The two companies will focus on research, product development, solutions, and roadmaps enabling go-to-market for global customers. The partnership will benefit from advancing individual technical capabilities and research goals besides the commercialisation of the jointly developed services and products. Thomas Muller, CTO – Engineering and R&D Services, Wipro Ltd said,
