Wipro partners with German-based FEV

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on June 15, 2021

The companies will develop solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles

Wipro Ltd., on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Aachen, Germany headquartered FEV-- a global engineering provider, to jointly develop and market solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV).

A press statement from the company said the two organisations have jointly set up an innovation lab, which will develop automotive use cases, engineer scalable software, electrical/electronic architecture and develop system features.

With cloud and connectivity platforms becoming a part of every new automobile, the industrialisation of SDV through this Innovation Lab will enable new and improved experiences for every driver and passenger, siad the statement.

The two companies will focus on research, product development, solutions, and roadmaps enabling go-to-market for global customers. The partnership will benefit from advancing individual technical capabilities and research goals besides the commercialisation of the jointly developed services and products. Thomas Muller, CTO – Engineering and R&D Services, Wipro Ltd said,

