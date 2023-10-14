Luxury car sales in India crossed 30,000 units in the nine-month period (January-September). With most companies showing double-digit growth , sales could hit a record 45,000-47,000 units this year.

Mercedes-Benz India sold more than 12,768 units during the ninth-month period, followed by BMW Group India (9,580 units), and Audi India (5,530 units). Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India, which sold around 3,000 units, recorded strong half-yearly growth, driven by record sales in both quarters, with the second quarter witnessing 108 per cent growth YoY.

“We lined up several models earlier this year, and now see the numbers, market share and growth. As in the first nine months of this year, we we expect to achieve record sales in the full year too,” Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, told businessline.

In the January-September period, the company sold 8,998 units of the BMW brand, 582 units of the Mini , both growing by 10 per cent each year-on-year. In the motorcycle segment also, BMW Motorrad retailed 6,778 motorcycles, posting 26 per cent growth YoY.

“Whether it is the top-end or entry-level, dominance of the battery electric vehicle (BEV) or popularity of the sports activity vehicle (SAV) , our segment-specific strategies and customer connect are yielding excellent results. We will keep up the excitement with powerful launches and are focused on ending 2023 on a high note,” Pawah said.

In the motorcycle segment, the ‘Made in India’ BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR and G 310 GS led volumes, with a combined share of 88 per cent YoY. The core bikes, available as completely built-up units, recorded 36 per cent growth YoY.

“The BMW GS Adventure segment, in particular, has been gaining popularity. The GS community is strong, with over 10,000 GS bikes sold in India till date. Another popular segment is Sports, with the launch of new bikes such as the BMW S 1000 RR, M 1000 RR and M 1000 R,” he added.

