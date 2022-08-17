With new banquet space, Hyatt Regency Thrissur to focus on MICE, social events

Seeing green shoots after pandemic blues, Hyatt Regency Thrissur is betting on MICE tourism and social events to boost its revenue.

It is expecting close to 25 per cent growth in 2023 with its newly opened one lakh sq ft banquet space by Lulu International Convention Centre with a 5000 persons seating capacity that is expected to be a game changer to the hotel brand in hosting events in the coming years.

The hotel brand is also in the process of cashing in on the Sri Lankan market uncertainties, which cast a shadow on their booming MICE business. Anish Kuttan, General Manager, Hyatt Regency told BusinessLine that the emerging situation in the island nation- once a thriving destination in conducting conferences- is likely to benefit Kerala in getting a comfortable business, especially when the Government is aggressively pushing the hospitality industry in the post Covid times. “Sri Lanka’s loss is Kerala’s gain as far as MICE tourism is concerned, he added.

“We have already conducted around four international and national conferences including doctors since April and are ready to serve different categories of MICE tourism in segments such as gold, pharma, and education, ,” he said.

Unique selling point

The presence of a big convention centre -- the largest of its kind in the Tier 3 cities of the country -- and the opening up of the market especially for tourism is the USP of the destination. “The steady upsurge in the bookings is a testament to the changing facade of events and meetings especially in a Tier II town like Thrissur”, he said.

“We will be aggressively pursuing to promote the destination for MICE tourism and the State can take a bigger pie out of this in the next 3 to 4 years, ‘‘ he said, adding that MICE will play a major role in boosting the local economy as well. The picking up of domestic tourism in the country will soon be reflected in these regions.

Hyatt Thrissur’s newly opened 1 lakh sq ft banquet space

Cultural capital

“Given the green shoots in almost all the segments of the economy, we intend to promote Thrissur as a destination both for leisure and business. We will go around the country to market the city, which is considered as the cultural capital of Kerala”, he said.

The revival in the medical tourism activities could also help Thrissur to play the centre stage in ayurveda therapies especially with the presence of traditional ayurvedic hospitals.

Nishant Nair, Cluster Director of Sales and Events said that the hotel organised a project called ‘Experience Nila Legacy’ as part of Independence Day celebrations by offering a platform for traditional craftsmen to showcase their handmade products. Kuthampilly handloom, traditional skincare products, designer crafts, and traditional Indian percussions were the highlights of the event.