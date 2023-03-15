Honda Cars is bullish on the Indian market as it has witnessed a sustained growth in passenger car sales, said Yuichi Murata, Director (Marketing & Sales) of Honda Cars India.

Speaking to businessline on the sidelines of the launch of new Honda City cars here, he said the automotive industry will close March with 3.9 million units which is a very good growth over the previous years.

The pent-up demand, introduction of new models, improvement in consumers buying sentiments have contributed to the sales growth in the segment. The industry will be robust this year as well, he said.

He further said the company will launch a new sports utility vehicle (SUV) in India this year before the festival season.

The SUV segment is fast growing in the country and accounts for 40 per cent of the total passenger car sales. “We already have two volume players in the market with Amaze and City and the third will be the SUV which would further increase our growth,” Murata said.

This year, the company’s sales have increased 8 per cent over the previous year. With a good customer response, the growth is likely to continue this year as well, he added.

Kerala, he said, is a very strong market for Honda Cars by contributing 8 per cent of the total sales.

On EV models, Murata said, ”we introduce new models every year and we will launch EV model in the near future”