Wyndham Hotels will bring branded residences to India soon. Initially, it will enter with a “single-digit” number in metro cities. The company is in advance talks with developers for the same. Wyndham will operate in the mid-scale segment, said Dimitris Manikis, President - EMEA, Wyndham.

In Europe, the company has Wyndham, Wyndham Grand and Ramada residences. It has about 10-12 properties. “We are extremely keen to bring those three brands in the brand new residency space in the midscale into India, start doing more business on the brand and residency side in India,” said Manikis, speaking to businessline.

He said that the company, which has over 60-plus hotels in India, and plans to reach its 100th by 2025, also aims to enter the branded residences segment in India. “We’re currently in discussions and expect more clarity in the next six months. Given the novelty of the concept in India, we’re cautious not to rush. Initially, our focus will be on high-population cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, but we’re also considering tier-2 cities. Chennai holds particular interest for us, and we’re intrigued by the potential of branded residences and holiday homes in Goa. While these are our initial considerations, we plan to begin with the more established locations,” he said.

In broad terms, branded residences are normally a partnership between a brand (often a hotel operator) and a developer. The brand provides its services and hospitality at the apartment. These houses are usually occupied by expats and top executives.

The India market

Brands like IHCL and Four Seasons are already present in the branded residences space in India. Internationally, in the latest collaboration, the Hinduja Group and Raffles have converted the Old War Office building in London into a hotel along with over 80 branded residences.

On the segment, Manikis explained, “The majority in hospitality often associate branded residences with luxury in places like Dubai, catering to a small segment. However, recognising that only 10-12 per cent of the world travels in high-end luxury, there’s a notable opportunity in the mid-scale market. With the introduction of Wyndham Branded Residences, there’s a focus on the 80-90 per cent of the population who can’t afford $900-$1,000 a night, emphasising the future potential in the mid-scale sector.”

Manikis pointed out that finding the right real estate at the right cost is paramount. In India, real estate in cities like Delhi and Mumbai are extremely expensive; however, he does see an opportunity within this segment as people’s spending capacity increases in India.

