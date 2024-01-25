Xoriant, a global engineering tech services firm, announced the appointment of Mukund Rao as President, Global Markets. The appointment is part of the global transformation at Xoriant that commenced last year, including a series of senior appointments, acquisitions, and the introduction of new service offerings.

With over 20 years of leadership experience across industry sectors,Rao has a track record of scaling businesses by working closely with clients and partners, said the company.

Rao will lead market expansion, strengthen strategic partnerships, and drive overall business growth as President, Global Markets at Xoriant. His appointment is pivotal to guiding Xoriant’s transformation and expansion, aligning market strategies with the company’s growth objectives, according to the company.

“I am excited to join Xoriant during this phase of transformation. My focus will be on amplifying our strengths, positioning Xoriant as an engineering and transformation powerhouse, and fostering strong relationships with clients and partners to help drive mutual success,” said Mukund Rao, President, Global Markets at Xoriant.

Prior to joining Xoriant, Rao was the Chief Business Officer of Banking, Financial Services at LTIMindtree, where he played a pivotal role in scaling the business unit and enhancing its positioning with clients globally. His initiatives included building high-performing teams, strengthening service offerings, establishing strategic partnerships with fintechs and insurtechs, and developing go-to-market strategies with leading hyperscalers, said the company.