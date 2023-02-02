Yuma Energy (Yuma), a joint venture between automotive suppliers, Magna, and shared electric micro-mobility player, Yulu, launched its next generation battery charging and swapping network for electric two-wheelers in the country.

Currently, Yuma has set up a network of more than 85 stations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, and plans to scale to over 500 stations across multiple cities by the end of 2023. “These stations are located in high-demand areas and are equipped with integrated AI-powered charging units that are more connected, efficient, reliable, and safe,” said the company in a press release.

Also read:Electric 2W sales in India to reach 22 million by 2030: Report

“The launch of Yuma’s BaaS offering in the country presents an opportunity for Magna to leverage our core competencies in engineering and manufacturing to capitalise on the rapid growth in the micromobility market globally,” said Matteo Del Sorbo, Magna Executive Vice President and Global Lead for New Mobility.

In addition to support Yulu‘s electric two-wheelers fleet, the network will also be available to other OEMs and mobility operators to enable reliable, convenient, and efficient access to battery swapping to their customers.

Also read:Bajaj Auto to open exclusive showrooms for electric Chetak

“Yuma Energy starts its journey with the launch of its Battery-as-a-Service network. We are excited to see Yuma Stations support Yulu Mobility’s needs and open up to more OEMs and mobility partners, offering their customers reliable and efficient access to energy,” said Amit Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Yulu.

The Bengaluru-headquartred company currently employs 250 people currently in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Also read:Hindustan EV Motors rolls out electric two-wheelers in Kerala