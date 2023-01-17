Venture Capital firm, Z3Partners has announced the final close of its fund at ₹550 crore. The fund will primarily invest in 8-10 early growth, digital and tech start-ups with a ticket size of ₹50 to 80 crore.

Z3Partners has already made five investments – cybersecurity start-up Cyfirma, social e-commerce firm DealShare, agri-tech platform Gramophone, SaaS-based logistics management start-up Shipsy, and AI-led celebrity engagement platform True-Fan.

Strategic value

Global and domestic institutions and family offices have participated in the fund, including HDFC Life and SIDBI. The existing investor base will look to add strategic value to Z3Partners’ portfolio of leading start-ups, it said.

Gautam Patel, Founder & Managing Partner said, “At Z3Partners, our vision is to identify the most disruptive and cutting-edge startups and provide them with the necessary support to grow into market leaders. The same philosophy is reflected across our LP base too, with market leaders like HDFC Life and SIDBI as our Fund investors; resulting in a final close well ahead of schedule.”

Z3Partners also announced that Rishi Maheshwari will be joining as Co-founder & Managing Partner. He has over 18 years of investment management and investment banking experience across the US, India and emerging markets.

Z3Partners said it works as an investor-operator and provides value to its portfolio companies. The fund engages with founders to help them refine their GTM and makes customer introductions to accelerate growth. It also lends support from time to time in helping its portfolio companies with digital and product marketing strategies and developing and retaining senior talent, the firm said.

