Zee Enterprises sets up tech hub in Bengaluru

Zee Enterprises Ltd. has set up a technology hub in Bengaluru to drive innovation and growth for its platforms.

The centre in Bengaluru will onboard 500+ experts having strong expertise in the field of design, technology, data & cybersecurity. The company has already onboarded over 120 experts for this purpose. According to a press statement, the products and services designed in this centre are for the purpose of Zee’s 4.0 digital pivot in order to drive exponential growth across all platforms.

Nitin Mittal, President, Technology & Data, Zee, said, “In order to build an awesome user experience across platforms, it is imperative to build design thinking, enhance tech capabilities to serve the ever-evolving needs of the consumer and leverage data to personalise the options for them. As a digitally adept, data-first Company, the new technology hub set up in Bengaluru will create an environment that sparks innovation.”

Aditi Vashisht, Head HR - Digital Platforms, Technology & Head, Employee Engagement, Zee said, “Human Capital is the most precious asset for us at Zee and we are building the Zee 4.0 team across our digital arm to drive higher innovation as well as capitalise on the immense growth opportunities in the Media and Entertainment landscape.”