The dispute between Zee and Sony over the failed merger will be heard at the Singapore Arbitration International Centre in emergency arbitration proceedings on Wednesday.

Senior advocates Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi will represent Zee and Sony respectively.

Zee filed a case with the SAIC against Sony India’s termination of the merger agreement.

The proposed amalgamation, which would have created a $10-billion media entity, was called off by Sony through a termination notice issued to ZEEL on January 22.

Both sides are blaming each other for the failed merger. While Sony has alleged that Zee did not fulfil conditions for the merger, Zee has dismissed these claims saying that they had proposed an extension of a maximum period of six months for consummation of the transaction.