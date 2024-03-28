Zetwerk on Thursday said it secured an order with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) to set up more than 1,400 EV fast chargers across India through competitive bidding.

With this association, Zetwerk is supporting IOCL’s aspiration to become a 360-degree energy solutions provider company, actively investing in emerging mobility trends such as EVs.

Fuelling IOCL’s ambitious green agenda, Zetwerk will set up 1,400-plus EV chargers with a capacity of 50-60 kilowatt (kW) and 100-120 kW. These will be the DC Dual gun CCS2 DC Charger, which can charge two vehicles simultaneously with a dynamic load-sharing mode, the managed workplace for contract manufacturing added.

“This prestigious partnership with IOCL is very significant for Zetwerk’s vision for revolutionising EV charging infrastructure in India. These charging stations will be deployed as per requirement across IOCL outlets, providing a seamless charging experience. By conveniently locating these stations in major cities, we will enable the widespread adoption of EV mobility and drive the nation towards a sustainable future,” Zetwerk Business Head - Renewables Abhay Adya said

This is a significant win for a company that has been expanding its reach in the renewable energy sector and has been associated with the setting up Bangladesh’s largest solar power plant.

Zetwerk partners with the world’s leading industrial and consumer enterprises to have their products manufactured via a global network of small manufacturers, where Zetwerk helps with supplier selection, pricing, and fulfilment of orders.