Shares of Adani Power, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green and Ambuja Cements have hit a 52-week high

  • June 03, 2024 12:16

    Adani Power surges over 15% on the NSE

    Stock trades at ₹872, higher by 15.37% as of 12.14 pm. It has hit a 52-week high at ₹890 today. 

  • June 03, 2024 11:32

    Adani Enterprises hits a 52-week high 

    The stock has hit a 52-week high on the NSE at ₹3,743.90, and also on the BSE at ₹3,743. 

  • June 03, 2024 11:24

    Adani Group stocks rally as exit polls predict BJP win

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone stock jumped​ 10.12%, Adani Enterprises surged by 6.44%, and Adani Power rose by 13.70%. Adani Total Gas stock surged 6.66%, NDTV stock rose by 4.20%, ACC increased by 3.25%, and AWL stock was up 2.64%.

  • June 03, 2024 11:17

    Adani Group stocks advance on Monday’s early trade

    Adani Group stocks rallied on Monday’s early trade after exit polls predicted a massive win for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls. 

    The majority of stocks have hit a 52-week high on the NSE, including Adani Power(14.43%),Adani Ports (11.38%), Adani Enterprises (9.05%), Adani Green Energy (6.42%), and Ambuja Cements (4.88%).

    As of 10.42 am, Adani Ports and Special Econmic Zone stock jumped 10.12 per cent to trade at ₹1,582.90, Adani Enterprises traded at ₹3,631 (+6.44 per cent), and Adani Power at ₹859.35 (+13.70 per cent).

    Adani Total Gas stock surged 6.66 per cent to trade at ₹1,108.50 as of 10.45 am.

    NDTV stock surged by 4.20 per cent to trade at ₹258.30.

    ACC rose by 3.25 per cent to trade at ₹2,629.20 and AWL stock was up 2.64 per cent at ₹365.15. Read more

