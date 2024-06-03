Shares of Adani Power, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green and Ambuja Cements have hit a 52-week high
- June 03, 2024 12:16
Adani Power surges over 15% on the NSE
Stock trades at ₹872, higher by 15.37% as of 12.14 pm. It has hit a 52-week high at ₹890 today.
- June 03, 2024 11:32
Adani Enterprises hits a 52-week high
The stock has hit a 52-week high on the NSE at ₹3,743.90, and also on the BSE at ₹3,743.
- June 03, 2024 11:24
Adani Group stocks rally as exit polls predict BJP win
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone stock jumped 10.12%, Adani Enterprises surged by 6.44%, and Adani Power rose by 13.70%. Adani Total Gas stock surged 6.66%, NDTV stock rose by 4.20%, ACC increased by 3.25%, and AWL stock was up 2.64%.
- June 03, 2024 11:17
Adani Group stocks advance on Monday’s early trade
Adani Group stocks rallied on Monday’s early trade after exit polls predicted a massive win for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls.
The majority of stocks have hit a 52-week high on the NSE, including Adani Power(14.43%),Adani Ports (11.38%), Adani Enterprises (9.05%), Adani Green Energy (6.42%), and Ambuja Cements (4.88%).
As of 10.42 am, Adani Ports and Special Econmic Zone stock jumped 10.12 per cent to trade at ₹1,582.90, Adani Enterprises traded at ₹3,631 (+6.44 per cent), and Adani Power at ₹859.35 (+13.70 per cent).
Adani Total Gas stock surged 6.66 per cent to trade at ₹1,108.50 as of 10.45 am.
NDTV stock surged by 4.20 per cent to trade at ₹258.30.
ACC rose by 3.25 per cent to trade at ₹2,629.20 and AWL stock was up 2.64 per cent at ₹365.15. Read more
