June 03, 2024 11:17

Adani Group stocks rallied on Monday’s early trade after exit polls predicted a massive win for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls.

The majority of stocks have hit a 52-week high on the NSE, including Adani Power(14.43%),Adani Ports (11.38%), Adani Enterprises (9.05%), Adani Green Energy (6.42%), and Ambuja Cements (4.88%).

As of 10.42 am, Adani Ports and Special Econmic Zone stock jumped 10.12 per cent to trade at ₹1,582.90, Adani Enterprises traded at ₹3,631 (+6.44 per cent), and Adani Power at ₹859.35 (+13.70 per cent).

Adani Total Gas stock surged 6.66 per cent to trade at ₹1,108.50 as of 10.45 am.

NDTV stock surged by 4.20 per cent to trade at ₹258.30.