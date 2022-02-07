Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal invests in Park+

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has invested an undisclosed amount in Park+, the super app for car users in India.

Goyal is also joined by his core team members at Zomato, who have also invested in Park+. The company has raised $25 million Series B round in November 2021.

Amit Lakhotia, Founder and CEO, Park+, said, “Deepinder’s investment in Park+ is a sign of confidence in our plans to grow and build an ecosystem for car owners in India. Car owners are a vital, and underserved, part of the Indian company and we at Park+ are on a mission to bring delight back to car ownership. Such show of faith from industry leaders only reaffirms our belief in our mission.”

Founded by Lakhotia, Park+ is building an ecosystem that solves the daily challenges faced by car owners ranging from parking, FASTag management, car insurance, to advanced and automated vehicle access control systems in malls, corporate parks, and residential apartments. Park+ has a presence across 600 cities/ towns in India.

FASTag transactions

Park+ automates parking spaces through FASTag and the majority of parking FASTag transactions in India are currently being processed through Park+ systems. Park+ access control and parking automation solutions are deployed at prime locations including airports, malls and over 3000 residential apartment gates. Installations include prominent properties of Blackstone, Brookfield and Mindspace real estate investment trusts, as well as Airtel headoffice (Gurgaon), One BKC (Mumbai), Select City Walk Saket (Delhi), Pacific Malls (multiple locations) among others.

With 2 million app installs in about 15 months, Park+ has over 90,000 bookable spots in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Angel investors such as Ashish Hemrajani (BookMyShow), Deep Kalra (MakeMyTrip), Kunal Shah (Cred), Ashneer Grover (BharatPe) and Kunal Bahl (Snapdeal) have all invested in Park+ in earlier rounds.