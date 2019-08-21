Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic chronic angina drug

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market generic Ranolazine Extended-Release tablets used for treatment of chronic angina.

The company has received the approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the product in the strengths of 500 mg and 1,000 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The drug is used to treat chronic angina and may be used with other medicines that are used for heart problems and blood pressure control, it added.

The tablets will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi, Zydus Cadila said.

The group now has 271 approvals and has so far filed over 360 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group were trading at ₹214 per scrip on the BSE down 2.53 per cent from its previous close.