The Election Commission on Sunday made public the declarations received from political parties on electoral bonds. These relate to the information given to the Supreme Court in sealed covers and include declarations by recognised national and state parties and other unrecognised parties on the details of bonds received by them.

While most political parties have only mentioned a date-wise listing of value of EBs they encashed, ten among the recognised parties -- DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), ADMK (ll India Anna Diavida Munnettia Kazhagam), SDF (Sikkim Democratic Front), JDS (Janata Dal Secular), JKNC (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference), Maharashtrawadi Gomtak Party - Goa (MGP Goa), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party, National Congress Party (NCP), Janata Dal (United) -- have included the names of donors and the amounts they contributed. A total of 519 parties have submitted their declarations to the Election Commission. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha was among the parties that are yet to file their declaration.

An analysis by businessline reveals Future Gaming and Services and Megha Engineering and Infra as top donors to DMK through Electoral Bonds, with Future Gaming contributing ₹509 crore and Megha Engineering ₹105 crore.

Apollo Group, India Cements, Ramco Cements and Triveni are among the top donors.

In the case of rival ADMK, the party received a total of ₹6.05 crore in EBs out of which ₹5 crore came from Chennai Super Kings. Lakshmi Machine Works was the other top donor to ADMK. JDS has received ₹50 crore from MEIL and ₹22 crore from Embassy Group.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has received ₹50 lakh from Bharti Group, SDF has received donations worth ₹50 lakh from Alembic Pharma. MGP Goa has received ₹1.25 crore from VM Salgaoncar and Brothers.

San Beverages, SK Traders, and BS Traders emerge as top donors to the Samajwadi Party, issuing electoral bonds from April 4 to May 7, 2019.

JDU discloses Bharti Airtel and Shree Cement as donors, contributing a total of ₹3 crore.

In 2019, Aam Aadmi Party received ₹3 crore from Bajaj Group and ₹1 crore from Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) among national parties, and the Communist Party of India, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Indian Union Muslim League, and the Kerala Congress among state parties, reported not receiving any Electoral Bonds (EBs). Other national parties have declared the amounts without specifying donors.