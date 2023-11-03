In a recent statement, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy suggested that Indian youth should work up to 70 hours a week. The validity of Murthy’s comments warrants examination, especially in light of data from the International Labour Organisation, which indicates that the average workweek in India is 48 hours. It’s important to note that productivity is not solely determined by the number of hours worked. For instance, countries like Norway, Finland, and Switzerland achieve higher labour productivity despite their workforce spending fewer hours on the job annually. Additionally, Murthy’s claim that post-World War workers in Germany and Japan increased their working hours doesn’t align with historical data.

