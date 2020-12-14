Every day, India loses one person to human-elephant conflict

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
In June, a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala’s Silent Valley National Park died after a pineapple filled with crackers offered by a man exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it.
The incident drew media attention and discussions on elephant-human conflict came to the fore once again. However, after the initial hullabaloo, the dust settled down and the conflict continues to take a toll.
Every day, on an average, one person — mostly a farmer — is killed in a human-elephant conflict. Of the total deaths due to this conflict in the last six years, 48 per cent have been from Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand. These three States, along with Assam, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, have accounted for 85 per cent of the total deaths.
Farmers across the States have been complaining of wild elephants destroying their crops, leading to heavy losses. They say there is an increase in the number of elephants entering into human settlements.
However, a report published by the Wildlife Trust of India, titled ‘Right of Passage: Elephant Corridors of India’, highlights that it is humans who are increasingly entering into the space belonging to elephants.
The report states that human settlements — and the resulting biotic pressure — and linear infrastructure such as roads, railway lines, canals and encroachments into corridor areas are a key reason for elephant entering human settlements.
Why corridors matter
Wildlife corridors are linear patches of natural vegetation that provide habitat for species that are not adapted to the surrounding habitat. These are either temporary-use areas or a permanent part of their home ranges. Corridors are important for elephant movement and to maintain a healthy population. In terms of land use, only 12.9 per cent of the corridors are currently under forest cover, compared to 24 per cent in 2005.
The Ministry of Environment told the Lok Sabha in September that no report has been received about an increase in the numbers of animals belongs to various wild species in forest areas during the last few years. This implies that these wild animals could be encroaching into agriculture fields and human habitations near forest borders due to insufficient food and water, thus posing a danger to lives.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
Edited by poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, ‘The Book of Indian Essays’ is an ambitious attempt to bring together ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...