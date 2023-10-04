In today’s video, we delve into the growing popularity of UPI payments and the unfortunate rise in UPI-related fraud cases. A recent report by the Future Crime Research Foundation sheds light on the alarming statistics between January 2020 and June 2023.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.