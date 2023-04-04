During the ongoing 3-day long meeting of RBI’s monetary policy committee, the central bank has begun deliberations on the extent to which the recent hikes in repo rates have been passed on by scheduled commercial banks (including public sector, private and foreign banks) to their borrowers and depositors.

How has the transmission been in this rate hike cycle?

Recent quarterly statistics put out by the RBI shows that transmission of lending rates has been stronger than deposit rates. Foreign banks have recorded a sharper increase in lending and deposit rates compared to public sector and private sector banks.

While repo rate has been increased by 250 basis points from 4 per cent in May 2022 to 6.5 per cent in February 2023, the increase in lending rates (weighted average lending rates) of all scheduled commercial banks on outstanding loans since last May has been only 95 basis points.

The increase in rates of fresh rupee loans is however higher at 173 basis points. Banks have however been quite tardy in rewarding savers, with just 99 basis points increase in overall deposit rates (weighted average domestic term deposit rates).

Foreign banks best at transmission

Disaggregated numbers of group-wise increase in lending rates shows that transmission has been very poor in outstanding loans of both public and private sector banks with increase in WALR of 87 bps and 99 bps respectively between May 2022 and March 2023.

A larger proportion of long-term corporate loans at fixed costs and slower change in cost of funds could be behind the lower growth.

As far as fresh loans are considered, PSBs and Private banks have seen better transmission with WALR increasing 179 bps and 134 bps, respectively.

But foreign banks have seen far better transmission with WALR on outstanding loans increasing 162 per cent and WALR on fresh rupee loans increasing at a faster 290 basis points.

Greater proportion of retail and MSME loans linked to the External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR) which is far more efficient in policy rate transmission is also helping foreign banks.

As of December 2022, 81.4 per cent of outstanding floating rupee loans of foreign banks were linked with EBLR while only 35.2 per cent of PSB’s floating loans are linked to the EBLR.

On the other hand, around 57.8 per cent of public sector banks’ floating loans are linked to the MCLR, where the transmission is much slower due to the slow change in cost of funds.

Which banks have raised rates the most?

The country’s largest lender, SBI, has seen increase in 1-year MCLR of just 140 bps since last May. Other PSBs have also hiked lending rates at a lower rate.

Among large private sector lenders, HDFC Bank has hiked 1-year MCLR at 170 bps, the fastest. Deutsche Bank and Qatar National Bank have however been the most aggressive with hike in 1-year MCLR of over 300 bps.

Deposit rates stagnate

To give the foreign banks their due, they have also been agile in increasing their deposit rates with weighted average term deposits increasing 214 bps since May 2022. Both public and private sector banks have been quite lax on this count with change in WATDR of 91 and 97 bps, respectively.