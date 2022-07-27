hamburger

44th Chess Olympiad: How the board reads

Ram Narayan Murthy | Updated on: Jul 27, 2022

Chess Olympiad is a worldwide chess tournament where the top players represent their nation and compete against each other for the trophy and gold medal. This tournament is conducted every two years by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) which organises and selects the host nation. India will host its first Chess Olympiad, which is the biggest chess event in the world, in Chennai

