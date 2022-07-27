44th Chess Olympiad: How the board reads

Chess Olympiad is a worldwide chess tournament where the top players represent their nation and compete against each other for the trophy and gold medal. This tournament is conducted every two years by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) which organises and selects the host nation. India will host its first Chess Olympiad, which is the biggest chess event in the world, in Chennai
Published on
July 27, 2022
