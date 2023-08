The quarterly Order Books, Inventories and Capacity Utilisation Survey (OBICUS) covering 752 manufacturing companies, conducted in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 by the RBI, shows that capacity utilisation is at a multi-year high. However, the year-on-year growth in order book has slowed down compared to the previous quarters with inventories piling up.

