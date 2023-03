India’s arms imports continue to be the highest globally with 45 per cent of its shipments coming from Russia.

The US dominates in arms exports with a 40 per cent global share.

A look at the trends in global arms transfers from 2018 to 2022.

(Compiled by Ram Narayan Murthy | Graphic: Visveswaran V)

