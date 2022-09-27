Indian women lag in financial inclusion

India’s gender gap in account ownership has almost been bridged with 77 per cent women owning bank accounts and women account for 55 per cent of Jan Dhan account holders. But India’s gender gap is the highest among the G20 in owning credit and debit cards and digital payments.
Published on
September 27, 2022
