The GST Council’s decision to levy GST at the highest rate of 28 per cent on the entire face value of the contest entry amount in the online gaming industry is likely to deal a blow to the industry. This levy, among the highest globally, Is to deter gamers from getting addicted. But industry players feel many companies will have to shut down as gamers reduce their activity due to high taxes.

