 Maharashtra Assembly through numbers

Parvathi Benu | Updated on: Jun 22, 2022

Recently, a group of 40 MLAs reportedly extended their support to rebel Shiv Sena leader and Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde.

While the Uddhav Thackeray-led government faces a survival challenge, we look at the composition of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and the members who have switched sides.

Compiled by  Parvathi Benu

Published on June 22, 2022
