More people tilt towards home purchases as pandemic ebbs

Madhavan M J 7262 | Updated on: Feb 24, 2022

Real estate is emerging as the preferred asset class during the Covid-19 pandemic with stocks a distant second. Many have begun planning to buy a new home with more time being spent at home during the pandemic. These are the some of the results of a survey conducted by Anarock

