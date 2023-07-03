Residential sales and launches across the top 7 major cities in India witnessed a decadal high in the first quarter of 2023. The demand was led by the premium segment, especially in Mumbai and Pune.
ADVERTISEMENT
Residential sales and launches across the top 7 major cities in India witnessed a decadal high in the first quarter of 2023. The demand was led by the premium segment, especially in Mumbai and Pune.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.