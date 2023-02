El Nino is a natural phenomenon under which parts of the Pacific Ocean witness an increase in temperature, which affects the pressure conditions over the Indian Ocean. This results in lesser rainfall during the monsoon in India. A report from Emkay states that the number of El Nino years coinciding with a drought in India has been increasing over the last two decades. Here’s more on the impact of this weather phenomenon.

