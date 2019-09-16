2nd integrated checkpost on Nepal border to open soon

Close on the heels of completing the India-Nepal oil pipeline, India is nearing completion of the Integrated Check-Post (ICP) at Jogbani (Bihar)-Biratnagar border gate with Nepal.

This is the second ICP on Nepal border after Raxaul-Birgunj. The Jogbani-Biratnagar is the second largest gate in terms of trade volume.

The ICPs on India-Nepal gates have mirror facilities on either side of the border with modern passenger and cargo terminals. Apart from facilitating a booming $7-billion bilateral trade, such facilities ensure better border management by sanitised movement of both passenger and cargo. As in Birgunj, India is sponsoring the Nepalese side of the infrastructure at Biratnagar through the development partnership wing of the Ministry of External Affairs.

On the flipside, while the Indian side of the facility at Jogbani was ready in 2016, lack of co-operation from Nepal and contractor related issues delayed completion of the Biratnagar facility. According to sources, the wait is expected to be over soon as over 90 per cent of the Biratnagar facility is ready.

Similar to the Raxaul-Birgunj facility, this gate too will be connected by Indian rail. However, details about the rail connectivity are not available.