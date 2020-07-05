4.27 crore e-way bills generated in June

E-way bill generation is inching towards the pre-lockdown period level with more than 4.27 crore bills generated in June against an average of 5.3 crore per month previouslyeriod.

To curb tax evasion, the government introduced the e-way bill system for inter-State and intra-State trade. The bill, which is to be carried by the person in charge of a consignment of goods of value exceeding ₹50,000, is generated from the GST Common Portal.

Upsurge in E-way bills signals a pick up in economic activity

According to latest data released by GST Network, with the phase-wise relaxation in lockdown, e-way bill generation reached 18.32 lakhwith a value of over ₹54,500 crore on June 30, the last day of Unlock 1.0. Both the numbers are highest in their category since the enforcement of the lockdown

The e-way bill generation which used to be around 20 lakh a day, in regular times, came down drastically after the enforcement of the lockdown. March witnessed the steepest fall with e-way bill generation plunging to a low of approximately 0.50 lakh on March 25.

In a month-on-month comparison, April witnessed a sharp dip at 84.53 lakh e-way bills having a total value of ₹3.90 lakh crore. With the ease in restrictions, the number grew rapidly between May and June. The data substantiates that the Indian economy is gathering pace with the movement of goods rebounding close to pre-lockdown levels and GST collections rising sharply.

According to GSTN, “The upwards trend means Unlock 2.0 is going to have more reasons to cheer,” it said while adding that as part of easing compliance burden, the e-way bill validity was extended to ensure the hassle-free movement of cargo which were stuck en-route during the lockdown.