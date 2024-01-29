A total of ₹14.6 crore has been disbursed to startups at “Uttishtha 2024”, the seventh edition of the agri startup expo organised by the Foundation for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (FIED) and E-Cell at IIM-Kashipur, under the startup support schemes.

Of this amount, ₹1.35 crore has been sanctioned to 13 agri-focused startups by RKVY RAFTAAR RABI scheme by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in 2023-24, and ₹2.89 crore sanctioned to 13 startups under Startup India Seed Fund Scheme.

A media statement said a number of startups, which have been aided by IIM-Kashipur’s FIED, have raised ₹320 crore and more in funding from outside venture capital firms and angel investors.

Assistance for Uttarkhand startups

Under the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare’s RKVY RAFTAAR RABI scheme, IIM-Kashipur FIED has provided funding and business training to around 200 startups since its founding in 2018, including 68 with focus on agriculture.

Quoting Kulbhushan Balooni, Director of IIM-Kashipur, the statement said: “Because of IIM-Kashipur’s commitment to regional development, we are attempting to assist Uttarakhand-based agri-tech enterprises, thus making IIM-Kashipur distinctive among the league of leading b-schools. FIED has incubated 189 startups since its inception in 2018, which in turn has created more than 3000 jobs. IIM-Kashipur has already had an impact on more than seven lakh farmers.”

Safal Batra, Managing Director of FIED and chairperson of E-Cell at IIM-Kashipur, said the Government has granted Atal Community Innovation Centre to IIM-Kashipur.

-