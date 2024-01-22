IIM Kashipur will organise the seventh edition of ‘Uttishtha 2024’ on January 27-28. This ‘Agri Mela Start up Expo’ aims to unite agricultural start-ups, industry stakeholders, and investors to exchange insights on entrepreneurship, featuring a start-up expo and engaging activities.

The two-day Agri Mela Startup Expo is conducted by the Foundation for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (FIED) and E-Cell IIM Kashipur, with the support of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

A media statement said the annual entrepreneurship summit is expected to witness the participation of over 2000 B-school students, 20-plus VC and entrepreneur talks, 10,000-plus visitors, 100-plus startups, and the top 10 startups engaging in live pitching (‘Ran Bhoomi’).

Activities planned

On the first day, the summit will feature various enlightening events such as ‘Udaan 7.0’ (Pitching Competition), HULT Prize, Live Startup Pitching Competition, and Leaders Mantra.

On the second day, Expo Day (Kashipur Mela) focusses on career counselling sessions, cultural showcasing, science fairs, and a celebrity night. The competitions aim to identify potential ideas and provide them a chance to present in front of a panel of VCs, entrepreneurs, academicians, and angel investors.

Quoting Ram Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, IIM Kashipur FIED, the statement said: “Over the last seven years, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has supported over 140 startups with funding totalling ₹320 crore thanks to IIM Kashipur’s Uttishtha - ‘Agri Mela’ Startup Expo, which has grown to be a significant driver of agri startup success.

The initiative not only encourages creativity but also has a significant positive socioeconomic impact, raising 500,000 farmers’ standards of living and generating employment. These startups are changing the face of Indian business with their creative ideas that are displayed on platforms like ‘Agri Mela’, showcasing everything from eco-friendly agriculture solutions to sustainable fashion.”

