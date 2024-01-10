Associated Alcohols & Breweries Limited (AABL), a flagship company of Associated Kedia Group, has launched its handcrafted premium gin ‘Nicobar.’

‘Nicobar’ is a spirit infused with elderflower and hibiscus, with a flavour of grains of paradise. The integrated alcoholic beverages manufacturer claims that Nicobar is the only gin in the country using three kinds of juniper, a spice that gives gin its distinct flavour. Some other notes in the liquor are citrus from added sweet orange peel and coriander seeds. AABL also acquired specialised copper stills for the gin’s craftsmanship and distillation, a choice they claimed as their commitment to producing high-quality gin.

Tushar Bhandari, Whole Time Director at AABL, said, “The launch of ‘Nicobar’: The Spirit of Exploration signifies a bold step in our pursuit of premiumisation. This strategic move is to increase market demand for gin, showcasing our commitment to aligning with evolving consumer preferences.” He added that AABL’s venture into the gin category allows the company to capitalise on opportunities in the growing market, offering diverse spirits tailored to the customers’ tastes.

Nicobar is available in select outlets in Madhya Pradesh, with sales being planned in Delhi and Kerala in the coming months. The gin comes in a 750 ml bottle and costs ₹2,360.

Currently, AABL has 6 proprietary brands under its wing, including Central Province Whiskey, Titanium Triple Distilled Vodka, James McGill Whiskey, etc. The company is also licensed to manufacture for international brands like Bagpiper Whisky, McDowell No. 1 Celebration Rum, White Mischief Vodka, Blue Riband Gin, and Director Special Black.

Established in 1989, AABL operates from its facility near Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The company manufactures and supplies Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), with an installed capacity of 45 million litres per annum at its Barwaha plant in Madhya Pradesh. AABL is also involved in the sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL), and Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA). Additionally, it operates as an IMFL franchisee for Diageo and Inbrew and is engaged in contract manufacturing for United Spirit Limited (Diageo).

AABL share closed ₹4.30 or 0.88% lower at ₹486.45 on NSE on Tuesday.

(Reporting by BL intern Sanjana B)