Telangana Agriculture and Co-operation Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has kicked off a campaign initiated by Agro Chem Federation of India (ACFI) that seeks to promote use of quality of agri inputs (agro chemicals).

The Minister has flagged-off 10 mobile vans as part of the campaign titled ‘Jago Kisan Jago’ to raise awareness among farmers about the role of quality agri-inputs to improve yields and farm incomes.

It is also aimed at telling farmers how important it is to obtain proper bills to ensure the purchase of quality agri-inputs.

“These mobile vans will disseminate crucial information about the use of quality pesticides to farmers. They will educate farmers about modern agricultural technologies, and emphasise the significance of purchasing agri-inputs with proper bills,” RG Agarwal, Chairman, Advisory Committee, ACFI, said.

The ACFI organised similar campaigns in Haryana and Maharashtra.

