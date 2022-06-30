Actor Manoj Pahwa roped in for nurture.retail ad

nurture.retail, the B2B e-commerce arm of ag-tech platform nurture.farm, announced its association with Bollywood actor Manoj Pahwa to promote its app among the agri-retailer community. It has over 90,000 retailers and over 1,000 products across 13 states, the online ag-input company says.

On nurture.retail, agriculture input retailers and distributors can buy crop protection products, fertilisers, nutrition and biological products, farming equipment, seeds and cattle feed directly from the manufacturers. All products are delivered at the doorstep of the retailer free of cost.

Jyoti Vaddi, Head of Marketing, nurture.farm, said, “nurture.retail is digitising the traditional ag-inputs marketplace, bringing to agri-retailers an e-commerce experience loaded with features and benefits essential to running a successful retail business. The main objective of our association with Manoj Pahwa is to drive awareness about the nurture.retail app amongst the retailer community. Manoj Pahwa has been on screen for a very long time, being a part of several big movies and TV shows. His popular comic demeanour renders him a special place in the Indian audience’s mind as a jovial and approachable member of the society. The nurture.retail ads capture this essence of his personality, as a reflection of an agri retailer/dealer who is friendly and welcoming.”

“The core message of the ad is delivered through the tagline: nurture.retail ka vada, munafa hoga sabse zyada, that is, the ad depicts how being a nurture.retail app user makes a retailer profitable. We also have shorter films that focus on specific USPs of the app — the convenience of 48-hour delivery, authentic products at best prices, credit provision for purchases on the app. These ads will run on all digital platforms, mainly YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, and on Google’s Display Network,“ Vaddi said .

The nurture.retail platform was launched in 2021.