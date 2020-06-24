Ag-tech start-ups eye venture debt as quick fix to meet funding needs

Khabri: Stories with a difference
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
As raising capital becomes tough in the prevailing economic situation triggered by Covid pandemic, more agri-tech start-ups are looking at venture debt financing to fund their working capital requirement and expansion plans.
Over the past few weeks several start-ups such as Stellapps, Milk Mantra, Waycool Foods and Clover among others have raised funds through venture debt financing to meet their funding needs.
“Venture debt round is relatively easier to raise as it is a collateral-free loan. Compared to standard working capital loan and term loan, venture debt is much more faster to source funding,” said Ranjith Mukundan, CEO and Co-Founder of Stellapps Technologies, a Bengaluru-based firm focussed on automating dairy sector. Stellapps raised an undisclosed sum from Stride Ventures in its second round of venture debt recently.
However, Mukundan said the venture debt is slightly expensive compared to traditional debt lines as the interest rates are higher and also the companies may have to shed some equity as part of structured deals.
Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, Founder and Managing Partner, Strides Ventures, said the demand for venture debts from start-ups is on the rise as companies beef up their war chest to expand operations. In the current scenario, where valuations have taken a hit, venture debt is far cheaper option to raise funds than diluting equity.
Strides, which has done some five venture debt transactions with an average deal of ₹15-20 crore each in sectors such as dairy tech and EdTech, is eyeing more transactions in areas such as warehousing and marketplace for farmers among others, Singh said.
Mark Kahn, managing parter of Omnivore Ventures, said more start-ups are looking at debt fund because they want to raise funding without further dilution, especially since the valuations have moderated given the crisis. Also, some agri-tech companies have reached a scale where debt makes more sense than equity, either to fund working capital or to fund lending to farmers, Kahn said.
Chennai-based WayCool Foods raised $5.5 million from IndusInd Bank through debt financing as part of its Series C round, guaranteed by US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). Similarly, Bhubaneshwar-based dairy start-up Milk Mantra raised $10 million in structured debt from DFC.
Aman Khanna, Managing Partner, Setuka Partners LLP, who advised the Waycool deal, said the Indian ag-tech start-ups are unable to obtain suitable debt from local banks and even most NBFCs either because of the lesser track record or profitability issues, despite being well capitalised with equity from international or local PE and VCs. For ag-tech start-ups in particular, working capital debt is hard to obtain as banks typically ask for additional collateral beyond the underlying receivables and NBFCs are more expensive.
Further, Khanna said that plain vanilla debt financing is generally not suitable for start-ups if they are not well capitalised as servicing such debt can be an undue burden on already strained cash flows that are better deployed in growth and proving the model. It is for this reason that structures that provide for lower debt service in exchange for some equity-risk (venture debt) are gaining popularity, he added.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The routine has changed completely for pilots, to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwini Phadnis ...
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
Nifty 50 June Futures (10,376)Taking positive cues from the global markets, the domestic equity indices ...
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
₹1040 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1025101010551070 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...