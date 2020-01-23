Agri-tech start-ups set to bloom on huge investments

The Jabra Elite 75T Review: All set to be a favourite in 2020
These true wireless earbuds have so much going for them, from great comfort to good sound to a reasonable ...
Capital flows into the agri-tech start-up ecosystem are set to remain robust in the year ahead as innovations fuel digitisation of the farm sector with more farmers adopting technology solutions.
The segment is seen attracting interest from large mainstream venture capitalists such as Sequoia and Accel Partners, even as the existing players raise larger funds to invest in agri-tech, which attracted an all-time high investment of around $300 million in 2019.
“Calendar 2019 was the most active year of investing,” said Mark Kahn, Managing Partner of Omnivore Venture Capital, an agri-tech investor in the country since 2011-12. Omnivore closed seven deals in the Indian agri-tech space in 2019, its highest ever, with investments totalling ₹100 crore.
Kahn estimates total investments in the agri-tech ecosystem to be at $300-350 million as against $73 million in the previous year.
Nasscom, in its report on agri-tech released in November, had estimated investments in Indian agri-tech at $248 million till July, 2019. Increasing smartphone penetration in the rural set-up is aiding technology adoption among the farmers, who are seeking to minimise their costs while trying to maximise their returns.
“The agri-tech space will continue to do well in 2020 as there is increased interest on the part of strategic, generalist venture capital and late-stage funding entities. I think because of that continued inflow and increased interest, the agri-tech sector will continue to bloom even if the overall macro-economic environment isn’t exactly great,” Kahn said. Omnivore had raised its second fund of $97 million (about ₹700 crore) in April 2019 and it will be used for investments in the next three years.
Recently, Ankur Capital, an early stage VC fund that invests in technology focussed start-ups in agri-tech, announced the first close of its second fund of ₹240 crore. Ankur has invested 70 per cent of its ₹50 crore first fund in agri-tech companies.
The sector has also seen the entry of new players such as Sathguru Catalyser Advisors Private Ltd, which has launched an Innovation in Food Agriculture Fund that aims to invest in climate smart agriculture and food chain innovation. Sathguru recently invested in companies such as nu-genes and Ecozen Solutions.
“2019 was an inflexion year in terms of capital flows. It was the best year for agri-tech since the start of the ecosystem,” said Hemendra Mathur, venture partner at Bharat Innovation Fund.
Start-ups operating in areas such as farmer platforms, precision agriculture, agri-biotech, post-harvest technologies will be high on investors’ radar in the year ahead.
Mathur said the farm-to-fork theme, which connects farmers to consumers, eliminating middlemen, attracted investor interest in 2019, with companies such as Ninjacart and Jumbotail receiving funding.
Themes such as Factory-to-Farm, which help farmers access agri inputs directly from producers, will be of interest in the year ahead. Also, themes using data to build predictive models in the areas of price-forecasting, pest attacks and yield estimation, will attract investor interest in the next two years, Mathur said.
These true wireless earbuds have so much going for them, from great comfort to good sound to a reasonable ...
Fully automatic and cloud-enabled, the vacuum machine can be controlled via a smartphone
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
PMAY (U) had sought to address housing shortage of about 1 crore; till date only 32 lakh houses have been ...
The product seems suitable for those whowant to invest regularly in deposits but don’tkeep tabs on interest ...
INR was one of the weakest Asian currencies in 2019
Krishnan, 49, and Aruna, 47, approached us to understand the risks in their existing financial plan. They had ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...