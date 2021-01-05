Agri-tech startup RMSI Cropalytics to engage with policymakers for crop evaluations

To equip farmers with new-age technologies of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Noida-based agri-tech startup, RMSI Cropalytics is looking to engage with agri policymakers and agri value-chain companies for crop acreage, crop health and yield estimations.

Since its inception in 2019, RMSI Cropalytics was recently selected by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare to conduct pilots for developing the methodology for technology-based crop yield estimation on a large scale. It was also commissioned task to run actual yield estimation at Gram Panchayat level for districts, which are spread across the country.

"We aim to develop such a platform - PInCER (Profiler for Insured Crop Exposure and Risk) - that any government agency, research scholar, farm lending or insurance company, agri-input company or trading company may - by using satellite imagery, be able to estimate crop acreages, assess crop health and derive crop yield estimates on-demand," said Roli Jindal, Co-Founder RMSI Cropalytics - a subsidiary of RMSI, one of the global players in geospatial and engineering solutions.

The company has executed satellite-based crop health tracking and yield estimation for several districts in India. "Our user-friendly platform forecasts crop-wise yield and production for the crop season in progress for more than 700 districts," added Jindal.

In the past few years, agri tech and solutions are the areas that have seen tremendous progress. Company's digital agri market place service was created by its parent RMSI Global for the Government of Malawi, Africa as part of an African Development Bank Technical Assistance Program. Jindal informed that these solutions apply accurate, timely and high-resolution crop yield estimation for crop risk estimation, distress mitigation, stock and manpower allocation as well as efficient procurement.