Agribazaar, an online agri-commodity trading platform, has launched a pilot project in the crop advisory segment. According Agribazaar, this initiative will initially benefit 3,000 farmers across select districts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Farmers can access a comprehensive crop calendar through the agribhumi feature within the Agribazaar app, said a media statement. This calendar provides insights such as crop-specific schedules, weather updates, soil health management, pest and disease control measures, and crop management practices.

Agribhumi feature

The agribhumi feature also tracks and notifies farmers of any changes in their scheduled activities, enabling them to stay informed and adapt accordingly, it said. The mobile application is available in English and local languages.

Quoting Amit Mundawala, Managing Director and co-founder of Agribazaar, the statement said, “Our crop advisory services, powered by state-of-the-art machine learning technology, ensure that farmers have access to the best resources for optimising their yields. The personalised land reports provided to Indian farmers facilitate the scientific and effective implementation of ‘predictive farm’ strategies. As we scale up, we hope to better the lives of every Indian farmer.”

It said that Agribazaar has been connecting around 15,000 traders, processors, and over 125 farmer-producer organizations (FPOs). With a current user base of 3.55 lakh farmers registered across 16 States and UT, the Agribazaar app continues to empower farmers and drive the digital transformation of the agricultural ecosystem, it added.

