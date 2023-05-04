Uzhavarbumi, a Tamil Nadu-based agritech startup that promotes direct trade between farmers and consumers, has raised ₹7 crore from venture capital firm Anicut Capital.

The agritech start-up will utilise the funds towards enhancing its technological capability, improving plant and machinery equipment and amplifying marketing strategies, the company said.

Founded in 2017 by Vetrivel Palani and Paneerselvam is into supply of farm-fresh dairy products by connecting farmers directly with the end consumers. The company procures from over 2,200 farmers and operates 42 hubs across Chennai, delivering dairy products to over 15,000 customers.

The startup will also expand its operations across Bengaluru in 2023 and Hyderabad in 2024.

“With Anicut’s support, we aim to expand our operations and bring farm-fresh milk to more customers across India,” said Vetrivel Palani, Founder and CEO, Uzhavarbumi.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit