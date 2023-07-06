Agrizy, an agrifood processing company, has entered the European markets, after catering to the processed agrifood demands of countries in South Asia and the Middle East.

A media statement said that the company has initiated shipping operations to several European nations allowing it to tap into new markets and broaden its customer base.

Agrizy has recorded a 65-fold increase in revenue compared to the previous fiscal year, it said. Over time, the company has been able to build capabilities in the procurement and processing of multiple agrifood products. Agrizy’s relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to expanding its global footprint has resulted in a thriving business, it said.

Meeting demands

Agrizy has expanded its export business, and is equipped to meet the escalating demands of multiple international buyers. As a result, the company has experienced substantial growth and is actively exploring opportunities to enter new markets in the long term. By harnessing the unutilised capacity of the MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), Agrizy aims to improve the overall economy of the country while simultaneously driving growth for small and medium-scale food processors by assisting them to become compliant with global norms, it said.

Quoting Vicky Dodani, Founder of Agrizy, the statement said, “We are immensely proud of our achievements in FY23. Our phenomenal growth and expanding presence in both domestic and international markets are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We remain committed to delivering high-quality agrifood products and supporting the growth of MSMEs by enabling them to compete with larger organisations.”

Agrizy is focused on organising and simplifying processed agrifood valuechains by building a full-stack platform between agri suppliers and processors.

