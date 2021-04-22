Agtech firm FarmersFZ makes unit-level traceability possible for vegetables

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A nascent agri-tech firm under the Kerala Startup Mission has come up with a system that enables the consumer to detect the origin of the branded vegetables in the market.
Kochi-based Farmers Fresh Zone has introduced a unit-level traceability feature called ‘Know Your Farmer’ as part of quality control, facilitating regular checks to ensure non-toxic and pesticide-free products.
“We run on a simple philosophy: connect rural farmers with urban customers by sourcing produce that is fresh as well as pure produce, delivering it at their doorsteps,” said Pradeep P S, CEO of FarmersFZ.
The firm, which provides access to safe-to-eat fruits and vegetables that are directly sourced from the farmers, has been disrupting the highly unorganised agriculture sector with its unique features. “We are earning immense support and appreciation from the customers and farmers,” he added.
FarmersFZ, which operates from four Kerala cities, achieved a five-fold growth in the 2020-21 fiscal. “With focus only on fruits and vegetables, we are India’s first start-up in the direct-to-consumer sector to cross $one million in revenue in a financial year,” he said.
Currently, FarmersFZ offers more than 80 kinds of vegetables and 25 varieties of fruits. The start-up also helps farmers in production planning and to follow good agriculture practice. It has improved the farmers’ income by 20 per cent. “We have a unique cluster approach that helps us achieve fresh F&V direct from farm-gate to the customer’s doorstep in 15 hours from harvest,” he added.
FarmersFZ is planning to expand to six cities this year. Targeting a revenue of ₹300 crore in next three years, the start-up is in talks with investors to raise a Series-A investment to expand to more cities in south India. The start-up has already raised angel investment from IAN fund along with others.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
A former resident relives sepia-tinted memories of growing up in a hilly, colonial tea range of the Western ...
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...