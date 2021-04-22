Data show tight supplies, not speculation, driving soyabean prices

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A strident rise in soyabean prices in the domestic market (to over ₹7,500 a quintal compared with minimum support price of ₹3,880) has upset the processing industry as it finds its profits squeezed. Some trade associations allege rampant speculation in the derivatives market; but a scrutiny of data suggests the trade bodies may be barking up the wrong tree.
The global and domestic market fundamentals causing the price rally are well known to all value chain participants. With the adverse impact of La Nina in the US, South America, Europe and closer home in South-East Asia, the entire oilseeds and oils complex is on fire.
Global vegetable oil prices have rallied to record elevated levels – soyabean oil above $1,300 a tonne; sunoil more than $1,600 and palm oil over $1,200. Importantly, Chinese demand for imported soyabean is projected at a record 100 million tonne this year to feed its burgeoning livestock.
To be sure, India is a major importer of vegetable oils (about 130 lakh tonnes valued at $10 billion or ₹75,000 crore annually). The current elevated world prices are reflected in our domestic market. Not just that by trade’s own admission the domestic 2020-21 soyabean crop would at best be 100 lakh tonnes (lt), far less than the government estimate of 137 lt. This reflects tight supplies amidst growing demand.
Overseas demand for soyabean extraction has been robust. From October 2020 to March 2021, soyameal exports have totalled 13.2 lt — a four-fold increase from 3.3 lt during the corresponding period in the previous year. Strong export demand for meal amid sluggish market arrivals of bean has pushed all the rates higher. Soyameal for export has moved from $470/tonne in October 2020 to test $600 currently.
Respecting a 2019 SEBI directive, all exchanges provide daily data of Open Interest (OI) positions of various participants. Information on hedger position is published by the exchanges on their website on T+1 basis.
Also, SEBI’s Integrated Surveillance Department tracks changes. In other words, information about hedgers and speculators positions on the exchanges is publicly available.
Yet, trade associations choose to ignore the extremely tight market conditions and publicly available data; but continue to blame the derivatives market for the price rise by alleging rampant speculation. Market data show otherwise. It is likely that trade bodies may be willy-nilly misguiding the policymakers.
Indeed, the current high prices of various oilseeds are sure to encourage growers to expand the planted area in the upcoming Kharif season starting June. No wonder, several FPOs this writer spoke with are happy with the current prices and want the market to continue to function normally. India Meteorological Department has forecast a ‘normal’ South-West monsoon for 2021.
Finally, price is the greatest incentive for growers and they are sure to respond positively. The government should keep off and do nothing to disturb the market forces that are operating currently. At the same time, key value chain participants — soyabean processors, large industrial users of feed, soyameal exporters — must learn to hedge their price risks on the derivatives exchanges.
The author is a policy commentator and agribusiness specialist. Views are personal.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
A former resident relives sepia-tinted memories of growing up in a hilly, colonial tea range of the Western ...
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...